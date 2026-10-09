Bobrovsky stopped 40 of 43 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Toronto jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, but Vegas got it all back in the second. The 38-year-old Bobrovsky continued to weather pressure after Jack Eichel's penalty shot tied the game, but he was able to salvage a standings point for the Maple Leafs. Bobrovsky is still searching for his first win for Toronto -- he's gone 0-2-1 with nine goals allowed on 96 shots across three games. He's also split time with Anthony Stolarz so far. It's unclear if that pattern will continue with a pair of challenging matchups left on this road, as the Maple Leafs visit the Avalanche on Saturday and the Mammoth on Tuesday.