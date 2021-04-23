site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: maple-leafs-stefan-noesen-added-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Maple Leafs' Stefan Noesen: Added to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Noesen was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Noesen likely faces an uphill battle to crack the Maple Leafs' lineup. The 28-year-old went without a point in five games with the Sharks before he was traded to the Leafs at the deadline.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read