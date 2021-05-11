Noesen was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Noesen will likely be back with the Maple Leafs soon to serve as a depth option during the team's first-round playoff series, but he'll head to the minors for now. He's gone scoreless through six NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Stefan Noesen: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Stefan Noesen: Debut unspectacular•
-
Maple Leafs' Stefan Noesen: Making Maple Leafs debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Stefan Noesen: Added to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Stefan Noesen: Traded to Toronto•
-
Sharks' Stefan Noesen: Back to minors Tuesday•