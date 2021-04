San Jose traded Noesen to the Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round pick Sunday.

Noesen was dealt to Toronto as part of a three-team deal in which the Maple Leafs also snagged Nick Foligno from Columbus. The 28-year-old has spent most of his season with AHL San Jose, tallying six points in 12 games. He'll likely report to AHL Toronto.