Lorentz scored a shorthanded goal, added three hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Lorentz cashed in by collecting a loose puck that caromed off an official. The goal snapped the 28-year-old forward's eight-game point drought, and it was his first tally since Jan. 18 versus the Canadiens. Lorentz is up to six goals, 15 points, 61 shots on net, 167 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 66 appearances as a regular on the Maple Leafs' fourth line. This was his third game-winner of the campaign, as well as his first shorthanded point since the 2022-23 season with the Sharks.