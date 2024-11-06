Lorentz scored an empty-net goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Bruins.
Lorentz has two goals over three games since the calendar flipped to November, matching his point total from October. The 28-year-old is filling a fourth-line role, so his offense may be a bit sporadic throughout the campaign. He's at four points, 14 shots on net, 34 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 14 appearances.
