Lorentz scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Lorentz tallied at 11:35 of the third period to restore a lead for the Maple Leafs. His goal ended up being the game-winner, his fourth such tally this season. The 28-year-old has three points over his last seven outings and is up to seven goals, 10 helpers, 68 shots on net, 182 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 72 appearances. Lorentz continues to see limited minutes on the fourth line, so his offense could fluctuate.