Lorentz scored a goal on three shots, logged two hits and was whistled for two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over Montreal.

The Canadiens' defense lost track of Lorentz, who walked in alone and finished a feed from Oliver Ekman-Larsson for his fifth goal of the season. The tally snapped a nine-game drought for the fourth-line winger, who has 10 points over 46 outings.