Lorentz sustained an upper-body injury and won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Blue Jackets.

Lorentz was hit into the boards on the play that led to the Blue Jackets' fifth goal. This is already his second injury of the season, as he was out for three games due to a previous upper-body injury earlier in the month. It's unclear if the 29-year-old will be able to suit up versus the Flyers on Saturday.