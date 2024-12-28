Lorentz logged an assist and three hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
Lorentz ended an 11-game point drought when he set up David Kampf's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Lorentz has been a fixture on the Maple Leafs' fourth line this year, adding a physical edge without much offense. He has six points, 29 shots on net, 95 hits and 26 blocked shots through 36 outings overall.
