Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Not playing Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lorentz (upper body) won't play against Pittsburgh on Monday, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet.
Lorentz participated in Monday's morning skate and is feeling much better, but he will miss his second straight game. However, he hopes to be an option for Wednesday's contest against Utah. Lorentz has contributed four assists, eight shots on goal, five blocked shots and 18 hits through eight appearances this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Exits Wednesday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Slated to miss another game•
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Ruled out versus Preds•