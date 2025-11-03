default-cbs-image
Lorentz (upper body) won't play against Pittsburgh on Monday, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Lorentz participated in Monday's morning skate and is feeling much better, but he will miss his second straight game. However, he hopes to be an option for Wednesday's contest against Utah. Lorentz has contributed four assists, eight shots on goal, five blocked shots and 18 hits through eight appearances this season.

