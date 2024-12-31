Lorentz scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-1 win against the Islanders.

He hadn't scored in 23 games, and it pushed the Leafs ahead in the second period. It stood as the winner. Lorentz is a big-body energy fourth-line pivot who's best known for his hits (100), rather than his scoring (four goals, three assists; 38 games). Lorentz's best season came in San Jose in 2022-23 when he played 80 games, scored 10 goals (19 points) and delivered 133 hits.