Lorentz (undisclosed) won't play against the Penguins on Sunday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Lorentz will sit out at least one game after missing Saturday's practice. He has accounted for five goals, 14 points, 52 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 148 hits in 59 appearances this season. Lorentz's next chance to play comes versus San Jose on Monday.
