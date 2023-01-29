Brodie (rib) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.

Brodie is expected to return to the lineup Sunday versus Washington following a 10-game absence. He has recorded eight points, 36 shots on goal, 47 blocks and 22 hits in 28 appearances this season. Brodie was paired with Morgan Rielly during Saturday's practice. Conor Timmins is slated to come out of the lineup to make room on the back end.