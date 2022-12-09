Brodie (oblique) played 17:27 Thursday in his return to action and picked up an assist in a 5-0 win over the Kings.
Brodie doesn't offer fantasy managers much, but he helps stabilize the Leafs defense corps which helps the fantasy production of his netminders. Good to have him back.
