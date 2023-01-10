Brodie, who was put on the injured reserve list Tuesday, is dealing with a rib injury, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told ESPN's Kristen Shilton.

Brodie was a late scratch from Sunday's game because of the injury. He has two goals and eight points in 28 contests this season. Conor Timmins played Sunday and might remain in the lineup while Brodie is unavailable.

