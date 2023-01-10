Brodie, who was put on the injured reserve list Tuesday, is dealing with a rib injury, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told ESPN's Kristen Shilton.
Brodie was a late scratch from Sunday's game because of the injury. He has two goals and eight points in 28 contests this season. Conor Timmins played Sunday and might remain in the lineup while Brodie is unavailable.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Put on injured reserve list•
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Out Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Scores second goal of 2022-23•
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Nets first of the season•
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Assist in return from injury•
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Returns to action Thursday•