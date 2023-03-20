Brodie (undisclosed) is day-to-day after blocking a shot in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa, David Alter of SI.com reports.
It hasn't been determined yet if Brodie will be available to play Tuesday against the Islanders. He was absent from practice Monday and Erik Gustafsson was paired with Morgan Rielly. Brodie has 11 points, 49 shots on goal, 89 blocks and 40 hits in 47 contests this campaign.
