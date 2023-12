Brodie (illness) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Rangers, per Claire Hanna of TSN.

Brodie sat out Saturday's 7-0 win over Pittsburgh due to a flu bug that has been going around the team. He has picked up six assists, 15 shots on goal, 66 blocked shots and 16 hits in 27 outings this campaign. Brodie's return could make Simon Benoit a healthy scratch.