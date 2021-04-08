Brodie scored his first goal of the season and had three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Montreal. He also added two blocks and one hit.

Brodie crept in from the point and buried a loose puck in the slot to give Toronto a 2-1 lead 2:32 into the third period. The first-year Maple Leaf, who has 12 assists and a plus-14 rating on the year, averaged just under seven goals over his final six seasons in Calgary.