Brodie scored his first goal of the season and had three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Montreal. He also added two blocks and one hit.
Brodie crept in from the point and buried a loose puck in the slot to give Toronto a 2-1 lead 2:32 into the third period. The first-year Maple Leaf, who has 12 assists and a plus-14 rating on the year, averaged just under seven goals over his final six seasons in Calgary.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Hands out assist•
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Rock solid on blue line•
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Stabilizing Leafs' blue line•
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Manages power-play assist•
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Signs with Original Six franchise•
-
Flames' T.J. Brodie: Supplies assist•