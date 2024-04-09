Brodie picked up an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Penguins.

Brodie set up Matthew Knies with a net-front feed early in the second period, tying the game 1-1. The 33-year-old blueliner has been uncharacteristically productive on the offensive end of late -- he now has assists in back-to-back games and six in his last seven contests. Brodie has yet to score a goal in 74 games this season, though he's up to 24 assists with 152 blocked shots while averaging 21:46 of ice time.