Brodie recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Brodie picked up a helper on the first of Auston Matthews' two tallies in the game. The 30-year-old Brodie's helper was his first point in eight contests against his former team this year. The defenseman has only 12 assists, 36 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 39 appearances overall. He's taken on a more defensive role in 2020-21, while his partner Morgan Rielly contributes more on offense.