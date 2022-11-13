Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Brodie (undisclosed) is day-to-day, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Brodie was a late scratch for Saturday's contest because of the injury. Keefe didn't specify what caused Brodie's injury. Jordie Benn drew into the lineup for Saturday's 3-2 win over Vancouver and scored a goal in 17:28 of ice time. If Brodie can't play Tuesday versus Pittsburgh, then Benn will likely stay in the lineup.