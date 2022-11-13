Brodie (undisclosed) was a surprise scratch for Saturday's game against Vancouver, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.

Brodie did appear to be in discomfort after blocking a shot from Pittsburgh's Chad Ruhwedel on Friday. Brodie joined the Maple Leafs for Saturday's pregame warmup, but he didn't end up participating in the rushes, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated. Jordie Benn will be in the lineup instead. Brodie has two assists, 20 blocks and 17 hits in 15 games this season while averaging 21:23 of ice time.