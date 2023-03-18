Brodie supplied an assist to complement three blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Brodie snapped a month-long points drought in the commanding victory. The 32-year-old blueliner has two goals, nine assists and a plus-10 rating through 46 games, which doesn't move the needle in most fantasy leagues, but he's amassed 86 blocked shots and is currently on the top pair with Morgan Rielly.