Brodie (rib) is making progress in his recovery, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told David Alter of Sports Illustrated.
Brodie, who hasn't played since Jan. 7, was initially projected by the Maple Leafs' medical staff to miss about two weeks, Keefe said. If that's still the case, then Brodie's most likely return date might be Saturday's contest against Montreal. He has two goals and eight points in 28 games in 2022-23.
