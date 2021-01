Brodie had a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Brodie's helper was a big one, as it came on Auston Matthews' tally at 13:37 of the third period. That goal stood as the game-winner. Through his first nine appearances with the Leafs, Brodie has four helpers, 10 shots on goal, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He's seeing top-four usage, which makes the 30-year-old a decent depth option in deeper formats.