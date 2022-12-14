Brodie scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Anaheim.

Brodie tallied his first of the season as Toronto extended their lead to 3-0 in the first period. The 32-year-old blueliner has a goal and an assist in three games since returning from an oblique injury that kept him sidelined for 12 games. Brodie is a defense-first blueliner and likely won't offer much in terms of scoring, but he could see his role expand with multiple injuries on Toronto's blueline. He's up to four points (one goal, three assists) through 18 games this season.