Brodie has one assist and a minus-2 rating over four games this season.
He has six shots, but no exposure on the power play. Brodie is a sturdy player who eats ice time, but doesn't deliver much for most fantasy managers.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Slides helper in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Two-assist performance•
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Offers assist Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Heavy ice time continues•
-
Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Snaps 15-game goal drought•