Brodie (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against Philadelphia, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Brodie was a late scratch Sunday and it's unclear how severe his injury is. The 32-year-old has eight points in 28 games this season, including six over his last 13 appearances. Conor Timmins will suit up Sunday.
