Brodie (undisclosed) was placed on the injured reserve list by Toronto on Tuesday.

Brodie missed Sunday's game against Philadelphia because of the injury. He has two goals and eight points in 28 contests in 2022-23. Conor Timmins drew into the lineup Sunday after serving as a healthy scratch for three straight games. With Brodie now on the injured reserve list, Timmins is projected to play again Wednesday versus Nashville.