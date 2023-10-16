Brodie picked up an assist Saturday in a 7-4 win over the Wild.

He had two shots Saturday and finished plus-1. Brodie is a pillar on the Leafs blue line, but he's more focused on stopping pucks than scoring with them. He'll play an important stabilizing role, especially for his netminders Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll. But, that doesn't show up on any stat line. Expect a 20-25 point season from Brodie.