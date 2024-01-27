Brodie has two assists in his last four games.

Brodie isn't really a fantasy guy, so the points aren't much of a help. His usual steady defensive game has been somewhat queasy this season, though, and that's a troubling trend for the Leafs. Brodie's turnover rate has jumped, and his defensive zone exit success has declined. More troubling, the Leafs have allowed 39 goals at 5-on-5 with Brodie on the ice (44 games), which is one more than they did in his 58 games last season. And he has really struggled when pressured by opposing forecheckers, coughing up the puck a lot more often and failing to get clean exits on dump ins. None of this reflects on his fantasy line, but it does influence the lines of his goaltenders. And it could get Brodie shifted off the top pairing and away from Morgan Rielly.