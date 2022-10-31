Brodie picked up an assist in Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Anaheim.
It was just the second point of the season for Brodie, who remains mired in a season-long, 10-game goalless streak. Without a role on the power play, the 32-year-old defenseman shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value.
