Brodie will get a game off Saturday against the Canadiens, per NHL.com's Dave McCarthy.

Brodie will get an extra day of rest Saturday with the Leafs looking ahead to the postseason. The 32-year-old defenseman has two goals, 13 points and a plus-11 rating in 55 games this season. Erik Gustafsson and Timothy Liljegren will round out Toronto's blueline with Brodie and Morgan Rielly both out.