Brodie (ribs) will not play in either Monday's matchup with the Islanders or against the Rangers on Wednesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

While Brodie will be unavailable for at least two more games, on top of the previous seven contests he missed, the blueliner appears to be trending in the right direction. Once cleared to play, Brodie should still have enough time to get back over the 20-point threshold for the second straight season.