Brodie found the back of the net in Saturday's 6-2 win against Colorado.

Brodie's marker came at 15:24 of the second period and put the Leafs up 5-2. It was his second goal and sixth point in 25 games this season. He entered the contest averaging 21:23 of ice time in 2022-23, but just 0:05 of it was on the power play.