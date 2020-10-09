Brodie signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Brodie kept the door open with the Flames, who he has spent the last nine seasons with after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, but he ultimately chose the Maple Leafs to be his new team. The 30-year-old recorded 266 points over 634 games with the Flames. He'll bolster Toronto's blue line along with Morgan Rielly and look to help the team get past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004.