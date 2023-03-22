Brodie (undisclosed) is set to return Thursday versus Florida, coach Sheldon Keefe told Mark Masters of TSN.

Brodie didn't play Tuesday because of the injury. He has two goals, 11 points, 40 hits and 89 blocks in 47 contests in 2022-23. Brodie hasn't found the back of the net over his last 22 outings, though he has recorded five assists in that span.