Brodie notched an assist, five blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 4.
Brodie set up Jake Muzzin for a third-period tally. The assist was Brodie's second through four playoff contests this year. The veteran defenseman has been effective in a top-four role with nine hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating. While he doesn't get on the scoresheet all that often, his steady defensive play could help him retain some value in fantasy.
