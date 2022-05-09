Brodie notched an assist, five blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Brodie set up Jake Muzzin for a third-period tally. The assist was Brodie's second through four playoff contests this year. The veteran defenseman has been effective in a top-four role with nine hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating. While he doesn't get on the scoresheet all that often, his steady defensive play could help him retain some value in fantasy.