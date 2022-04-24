Brodie picked up two helpers Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Florida.
Brodie has four assists in his last five games, but his greatest value lies on the ice and not in the fantasy arena. He has 28 points, including 24 assists, in 79 games.
