Brodie (undisclosed) will sit out Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Brodie took part in Tuesday's optional morning skate after skipping Monday's practice. He is day-to-day following a shot block in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa. Toronto currently has nine blueliners on the roster, so Brodie will get a bit of a rest.
