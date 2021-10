Kivihalme cleared waivers and was assigned to the AHL Toronto Marlies on Tuesday, reports TSN.ca.

The 26-year-old continues to chase his NHL dream. Kivihalme spent three years at Colorado College before heading to Sweden for two seasons. This will be his third season with the Marlies and he's expected to fight for a gig on their top pairing. Kivihalme won't be much of a fantasy force if or when he ever reaches the NHL..