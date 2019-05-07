Maple Leafs' Teemu Kivihalme: Inks entry-level deal

Kivihalme signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Kivihalme spent last season with Karpat of the Finnish SM-liiga, notching nine goals and 30 points while posting a plus-26 rating in 60 games. The 23-year-old American should get an opportunity to compete for a spot on Toronto's Opening Night roster in training camp, but he'll almost certainly spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.