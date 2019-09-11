Maple Leafs' Teemu Kivihalme: Poise impresses at rookie tourney

Kivihalme scored three goals in two games at the recent Traverse City prospect tournament.

He inked a one-year deal with the Leafs in May and that's looking like a steal right now. Kivihalme, 24, was a calm force on the blue line. He set the pace and was super patient on every shift. His anticipation and reads were outstanding -- at one point, Kivihalme stepped up at the perfect moment to intercept a Red Wings' pass in the neutral zone, drove the offensive zone and fired a beauty goal. The Leafs need help on the blue line and Kivihalme is one of the team's more mature prospects. He may not make the squad out of camp, but he definitely could get a few cups of coffee with the Leafs this season.