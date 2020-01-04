Play

Maple Leafs' Teemu Kivihalme: Returned to AHL affiliate

The Maple Leafs returned Kivihalme to the minors Saturday.

The Leafs only have six healthy defensemen on their roster following Kivihalme's demotion, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club sooner rather than later. The 24-year-old has picked up seven points in 28 AHL appearances this season.

