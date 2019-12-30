Play

Maple Leafs' Teemu Kivihalme: Rises to big club

The Maple Leafs recalled Kivihalme from AHL Toronto on Monday.

Kivihalme has generated seven points and 16 PIM over 28 AHL games this season, but the 24-year-old is still awaiting his NHL debut. The Maple Leafs have carried eight healthy defensemen for a better part of the season, so unless injuries surface, it appears Kivihalme will pay his dues in the press box.

