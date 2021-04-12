Liljegren was promoted to the taxi squad Monday.
Despite being elevated from the minors, Liljegren shouldn't be expected to get into a game for the Leafs unless somebody on the blue line picks up an injury. Without a clear path to the lineup, Liljegren won't offer much in the way of fantasy value.
