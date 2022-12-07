Liljegren notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Liljegren snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 23-year-old defenseman has two goals, three assists, 12 shots on net, 29 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 16 contests overall. As long as the Maple Leafs are battling multiple injuries on the blue line, the Swede should be in line for a top-four role.