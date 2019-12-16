The Maple Leafs recalled Liljegren from AHL Toronto on Monday.

Liljegren was the Maple Leafs' first-round pick (17th overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, but he still hasn't played at the top level, This year, the 20-year-old has posted 13 points over 24 AHL games, picking up the pace from last seasons 15 through 43. He and Martin Marincin both were recalled from the AHL as depth in case Tyson Barrie (ankle) is forced to miss time.