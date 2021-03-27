Liljegren was recalled from AHL Toronto to the taxi squad Saturday, Sportsnet reports.
Liljegren has yet to make his season debut with the NHL club. However, the 21-year-old blueliner has recorded seven points through 11 AHL games this season. He'll get a chance to practice with the big club while on the taxi squad.
